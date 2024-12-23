Ablakwa Accuses President Akufo-Addo of Allocating State Lands to Family Members for Private Businesses

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of allocating public lands to his daughter and niece for their private business ventures.

In a Facebook post dated December 23, 2024, Ablakwa presented documents from the Lands Commission revealing that Edwina Akufo-Addo and Adeline Akufo-Addo Kufuor are occupying prime lands in Cantonments, Accra, which are designated as state-owned. According to Ablakwa, Edwina Akufo-Addo operates the Nsuomnam Restaurant, while Adeline Akufo-Addo Kufuor runs The Lotte, a luxury fashion outlet, both businesses situated on these public lands.

Ablakwa pointed out that these properties were originally acquired under the Hausa Reserve in 1894, a designation that still renders the lands as public assets, casting doubt on the legitimacy of their current private use. He raised concerns about discrepancies in the Lands Commission’s records, particularly highlighting two conflicting certificates issued for the Nsuomnam property in 2024. One certificate listed the land as state-owned with no registered developments, while the other indicated a lease to a private individual.

The MP criticized the lack of transparency surrounding these transactions and called for an immediate investigation into what he described as “questionable” land dealings. He further urged President Akufo-Addo and the Lands Commission to provide clarity on the situation, echoing President-elect John Mahama’s commitment to addressing state capture and reviewing such land allocations.

In response to similar allegations made by Ablakwa, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources had previously refuted claims of improper land dealings, asserting that Ghana’s public lands remain secure and intact.