Ablakwa Claims Nana Attobrah Quaicoe Reached Out Over State Land

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the chairman of John Dramani Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot team, has reiterated his claims that Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, had indeed reached out to hand over state land he allegedly acquired during the tenure of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ablakwa’s assertions came after Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, through his lawyers, denied the accusation in a letter, refuting claims that he had taken possession of any land belonging to the state. The letter stated that Quaicoe was not in possession of illegally acquired land and had not reached out to the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team as claimed by Ablakwa.

Despite the denial, Ablakwa, in a social media post, remained firm in his position, insisting that Quaicoe had indeed acquired state land. Ablakwa further stated that he had instructed his assign to approach Quaicoe regarding the matter, questioning the validity of Quaicoe’s current denial that he had reached out.

This ongoing back-and-forth underscores the tensions between the two sides, with Ablakwa’s team continuing to investigate alleged land acquisitions made during the previous administration, while Quaicoe and his representatives are standing by their claims of innocence. The issue remains a point of contention, as both parties seek to clarify the facts surrounding the land deal.

His Post Read

So what exactly is the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, Nana Attobrah Quaicoe denying?

1) Is he denying that he bought our prime Cantonments state land from President Akufo-Addo at a terribly insulting GHS160,157.00 — that is for less than US$11,000? (See incontrovertible evidence from Lands Commission attached)

2) Is he denying the fact that the real conservative market value for that piece of land is in excess of US$700,000.00 (GHS10.5million)?

3) Is he denying that his government failed to comply with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925) by not seeking parliamentary approval when they claimed to have carried out rezoning?

4) Is he denying that he caused an assign to reach out on this matter?

I honestly don’t understand what his denials are about.

Indeed, interesting days ahead.

This is why I get even more convinced every passing day that my Private Member’s Bill seeking to prohibit political appointees and politically exposed persons from buying state assets must be passed without further delay — and this shall surely happen in this 9th Parliament.

I am excited that President Mahama gives us hope that the era of State Capture is over!

For God and Country.

Ghana First.