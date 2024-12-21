Ablakwa Claims NPP Leaders Admit to Overlooking Concerns on Akufo-Addo’s Administration

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu lawmaker and leader of Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL), has revealed that prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have acknowledged that they should have heeded concerns raised about the conduct of the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration, particularly regarding the controversial National Cathedral project.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, December 21, Ablakwa cited several individuals, including Dr. Arthur Kennedy, Miracles Aboagye, and Andy Appiah-Kubi, who, according to him, have publicly admitted in hindsight that the criticisms of the administration should have been taken more seriously.

“This government is the most scandal-ridden government. Their own members are confessing that they should have listened to some of us,” Ablakwa said.

His comments come in the wake of the Operation Recover All Loots team receiving a comprehensive dossier on the National Service ghost names scandal, which has added to the growing list of alleged corruption and mismanagement under the current government.

On December 20, Ablakwa took to his X page to announce the receipt of the National Service scandal dossier, expressing gratitude to organizations such as The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa for their contribution to uncovering corruption.

“We are extremely grateful to The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa for the presentation and their exceptional patriotism. Together, we shall reset Ghana and recover all loot,” Ablakwa wrote.