Ablakwa Criticizes Allegations of Expired Rice in Senior High Schools, Slams Chief of Staff’s Remarks

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has strongly condemned allegations that expired rice was repackaged and distributed to senior high schools for student feeding. Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, Ablakwa described recent comments made by the Chief of Staff on the issue as “reckless and irresponsible.”

“The Chief of Staff’s comments are the height of recklessness and irresponsibility,” Ablakwa stated. “You are tasked with coordinating and overseeing all the institutions, yet you fail to examine the facts and instead jump to these reckless conclusions. Can’t we respect our laws and follow proper standards?”

Ablakwa’s remarks follow reports alleging that rice, deemed expired, had been rebranded and distributed through the National Food Buffer Stock Company to be used in Ghanaian senior high schools. He warned that if these allegations were true, such actions would not only jeopardize the health and well-being of students but also undermine trust in both the country’s education and food safety systems.

“You know it is not true,” he continued, directing his frustration at what he referred to as baseless rumours. “Let us focus on issues that drive the country forward—advancing the opportunities of Ghanaian children and helping them grow into responsible citizens. Propaganda and rumour-mongering have no place in education.”