Ablakwa Defends ORAL, Says Team Will Not Undermine State Institutions

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chair of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), has clarified that the newly-formed committee will not usurp the powers of Ghana’s established state institutions.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, December 21, Ablakwa emphasized that ORAL is not intended to replace existing anti-corruption bodies but is instead aimed at supporting efforts to combat corruption in the country. He explained, “We are not going to usurp any institution mandate. We are here to help this country stop the looting brigade.”

His comments come amid growing criticism of ORAL, particularly from Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII). Addah described the committee as a populist initiative, arguing that it was created more to appease the public than to address corruption effectively. She questioned the necessity of forming ORAL, given the presence of established institutions such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Speaking on the same TV program, Addah stressed that the better approach for President-elect John Mahama would have been to encourage the public to report corruption concerns directly to these institutions, rather than creating a new committee. She noted, “We are a people who have decided that we will pursue a democracy, and this has built institutions for us. If leadership wants some people to rather receive the information and send it to the institution, then there is an issue.”

Addah also pointed to past examples where similar committees were formed, including under former President Akufo-Addo, but failed to produce substantial results. She reiterated her support for the fight against corruption but insisted that the country’s existing institutions should be the ones to lead these efforts.

In response to the criticism, President-elect John Mahama clarified that ORAL is not an investigative body. He explained that the committee’s role is to serve as a focal point for gathering evidence on corruption, which will then be forwarded to the relevant state institutions for further action. Mahama emphasized that ORAL would not be conducting investigations or prosecuting individuals, but rather compiling and submitting information to bodies like the OSP and CHRAJ once his administration assumes office.

Ablakwa’s defense of the committee reflects the ongoing debate about ORAL’s role in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, with critics questioning its necessity and effectiveness, while proponents argue it will play a valuable supporting role in the fight against corruption.