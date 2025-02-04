Ablakwa Dismisses Minority Criticism, Vows Unwavering Focus on Ghana’s Progress

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP and Foreign Affairs Minister-Designate, has publicly rebuffed what he calls “desperate smear campaigns” by Ghana’s Minority bloc, vowing to remain steadfast in advancing national interests.

The outspoken lawmaker, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), declared that unsubstantiated allegations would not derail his efforts to implement what he described as President John Mahama’s “transformative reset agenda” for Ghana’s foreign policy.

In a fiery social media post, Ablakwa challenged critics to present credible evidence of wrongdoing, noting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had “eight years in power” to investigate him but failed to produce any proof of illicit activity. “They resorted to infantile fabrications because truth and justice are not on their side,” he wrote, referencing recent press conferences by Minority MPs questioning his integrity. The post doubled as a defiant invitation for further scrutiny: “If they want a second round of vetting, I am ready.”

Ablakwa’s remarks highlight escalating tensions between Ghana’s governing coalition and opposition lawmakers, who have intensified scrutiny of ministerial nominees following Mahama’s electoral victory. Political analysts observe that his combative stance reflects broader NDC strategy to frame itself as a bulwark against graft, leveraging Ablakwa’s reputation as a vocal anti-corruption campaigner. Over the past decade, the MP has spearheaded parliamentary probes into controversial government expenditures, including the contentious $12 million Agyapa Royalties deal.

The Minority’s allegations arrive as Ablakwa prepares to assume leadership of the Foreign Ministry, where he plans to prioritize what he calls “dignity-driven diplomacy” and economic advocacy for diaspora Ghanaians. Critics, however, argue his focus should shift to addressing domestic concerns, including recent protests over cost-of-living hikes.

Ghana’s political landscape remains deeply polarized, with social media increasingly serving as a battleground for partisan clashes. Ablakwa’s direct engagement with supporters online—a tactic mirrored by rivals—underscores the growing role of digital platforms in shaping public discourse. Yet his invocation of “Ghana First” rhetoric also taps into broader voter fatigue over personal attacks overshadowing policy debates.

As the Mahama administration moves to solidify its agenda, Ablakwa’s ability to navigate these headwinds may test both his political resilience and the NDC’s capacity to unify a fractured electorate. For now, the MP appears intent on turning the page: “Those intimidated by transparency will not distract us. The Foreign Ministry’s reset begins now—for God and country.”