Ablakwa Exposed Again: Presidential jet in France for repair works – Presidency

Eugene Arhin, Communication Director at the presidency disclosed that Ghana’s presidential jet, the Falcon 900 EX-Easy aircraft is in France for very much long overdue major repair works.

This is against the claims by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, who posted the question, “who used the Presidential Jet to France” on his facebook page.

Since last year, the Minority in Parliament had criticised the President for using what they describe as luxurious private jets for his travels when the official presidential jet was still in good condition.

He has, on several occasions, condemned the President for using a chartered luxurious private jet for his foreign trips whilst accusing the government of wasting taxpayers’ money.

But, Eugene Arhin refuted that claim and indicated that, “All things being equal, it is scheduled to return to Ghana in December.”

According to him, during this period, the president will have no choice than to use commercial flights for all foreign travels.

Mr Arhin explained that the only persons who flew the jet to France for the major repairs are the crew made up of pilots from the Ghana Air Force.

He said the Presidential Jet departed Ghana on August 30 to France for major repair works to be carried out on it – repair works which are very much long overdue.

According to him, the Air Force has indicated that the Presidential Jet will be out of service for a total of four months, and will return to Ghana and be available for use in December.

He said Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul in May this year alerted Ghanaians to the fact that the Presidential Jet would be flown to France for major repair works to be undertaken on it; and cautioned Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to minimize his penchant for engaging in propaganda regarding the Presidential Jet, to avoid further embarrassments to his person.