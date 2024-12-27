Ablakwa Exposes US$750K Controversy at ADB, Alleges Rushed Payments and Lack of Oversight

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has exposed a $750,000 contract controversy involving the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), accusing officials in the outgoing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration of rushing financial decisions and bypassing standard oversight procedures.

Ablakwa’s claims point to a deal with Virtual Security Africa, awarded the electronic servicing contract despite unresolved key negotiations and the contract remaining in draft form.

In a Facebook post on December 26, Ablakwa criticized the approval of the contract without the necessary due diligence, arguing that it was pushed through with little scrutiny. He further alleged that ADB insiders were concerned about the lack of transparency, especially as the bank is being pressured to make a full payment of approximately GHS 12 million by December 27, 2024—an arbitrary deadline imposed in the final days of the current administration.

“These last-minute contracts are part of a larger pattern of exploiting state resources during a critical period,” Ablakwa stated, emphasizing the damage such actions could cause to public trust and accountability as Ghana prepares for a new government. The revelations have sparked concern over the administration’s financial practices ahead of the transition, calling attention to the potential misuse of public funds.