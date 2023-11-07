Ablakwa expresses concern over government’s inaction in resettlement plan

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, has appealed to the government to fastrack the resettlement of the flood victims.

“I want to state emphatically that four weeks into this disaster, we are still expecting the government action for a resettlement plan.”

Mr Ablakwa said this during a meeting with some traditional rulers from the Six Traditional Areas under North Tongu.

The meeting, held at the Royal Marcito Palace Hotel, was aimed at constituting a committee known as the ‘Accountability Elders Council to spearhead the distribution of items and other related activities to the Akosombo Dam flood victims.

Mr Ablakwa indicated that even though he put together volunteer teachers, who are organising classes, children must go back to their classrooms, adding “government must immediately announce a resettlement plan.”

He said the traditional leaders had offered land on higher grounds for reconstruction, adding “so land cannot be an excuse where government will say that it cannot begin the reconstruction programme.”

Mr Ablakwa also explained that the responses given to other disaster-driven communities in the country ought to be replicated everywhere.

He, however, revealed that Parliament had ruled to have a Parliamentary probe into the recent flood disaster after considering several factors.

Meanwhile, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, during a visit to the area on Friday, October27, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of the victims and expressed a deep sense of unity and care for the affected communities.

Over 12,500 people have been hit by the floods within the North Tongu District.