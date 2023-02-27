Ablakwa goes unopposed

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, will go unopposed in the Party’s Parliamentary Constituency Primaries.

At the close of nominations, no candidate has filed to contest the incumbent MP.

Mr Ablakwa, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said, “We are running unopposed in the North Tongu NDC Parliamentary Primaries.

“Another reason to serve my beloved constituents better, stronger, harder and more innovatively.

“As you very well know, I don’t and will never take your support for granted.”