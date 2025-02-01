Ablakwa Pushes for Presidential Travel Policy to Curb Excesses

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, has pledged to spearhead the creation of a comprehensive presidential travel policy aimed at regulating official trips by Ghana’s Head of State.

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, 31 January, Ablakwa emphasized the need for clear guidelines to govern the use of state resources for both official and private presidential travel, a move he believes will enhance transparency and accountability.

Ablakwa, a long-time critic of what he described as excessive travel expenses under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, argued that the absence of a structured policy has led to inefficiencies and controversies. He pointed to international best practices, particularly in the United States, where strict rules govern the use of presidential aircraft, such as Air Force One.

“In the U.S., when the President uses Air Force One for private trips, he is required to reimburse the state. They also have clear guidelines on who can use these jets and how they should be maintained. We don’t have that in Ghana,” Ablakwa explained.

The North Tongu MP stressed that such a policy would not only prevent misuse of state resources but also ensure that presidential travel is conducted in a manner that reflects fiscal responsibility. He expressed his personal commitment to the cause, vowing to push for the policy’s adoption if confirmed as Foreign Minister.

“This is a matter I am very passionate about. If given the opportunity at the cabinet, I will propose that Ghana formulate a presidential travel policy. It is time for the government to have such a policy in place,” he stated.

Ablakwa’s proposal comes amid growing public concern over the cost of presidential travel, which has often sparked debates about the prudent use of taxpayer money. By advocating for a clear framework, he aims to address these concerns and set a precedent for future administrations.

The Minister-designate’s call has been met with support from transparency advocates, who argue that such a policy would not only curb excesses but also restore public trust in government operations. As Ghana continues to grapple with economic challenges, Ablakwa’s push for accountability in presidential travel could mark a significant step toward fostering a culture of responsibility and good governance.

If implemented, the policy would represent a major shift in how presidential travel is managed, aligning Ghana with global standards and ensuring that state resources are used judiciously. For now, all eyes are on Ablakwa as he prepares to take up his new role, with many hoping his vision for a more transparent government will soon become a reality.