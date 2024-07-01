Ablakwa Responds to Blay Family Lawsuits with Defiant Optimism

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has responded to the defamation lawsuits filed against him by Freddie Blay, former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and his son, Kwame Blay, with a defiant optimism.

He has publicly welcomed the legal action, showing his determination and courage in the face of the allegations.

In a social media statement, Ablakwa not only welcomed the legal action but also expressed his readiness to engage with the proceedings, despite not being formally served. His proactive approach and determination were evident in his characterization of the legal action as ‘better late than never.’

Kwame Blay’s lawsuit specifically targets Ablakwa, while Freddie Blay’s suit additionally names Media General and journalist Johnnie Hughes as defendants.

In his Facebook post on Monday, Ablakwa acknowledged the lawsuits as positive developments after enduring weeks of threats. His resilience in the face of these threats was evident as he emphasized that justice doesn’t always favour those who rush to the courts, citing a reference to ‘the double identity champion.’

Asserting his stance against intimidation, Ablakwa pledged resolve in the battle concerning the Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront. He affirmed his commitment to overcoming what he termed as ‘State Capture’, demonstrating his determination to fight against corruption.

“For God and Country. Ghana First,” Ablakwa concluded, signalling his determination to confront the legal challenges ahead.