Ablakwa Running 2 Unregistered Companies; Owes Over GH¢90,000 In Taxes

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been accused of running two unregistered companies that are owing taxes to the tune of over GH¢90,000.

The allegations were contained in a letter transmitted to the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) demanding a probe into the legal status of the two companies and their tax liabilities.

The petition dated February 14 was authored by a group known as The Movement For Justice – Ghana, and signed by its convenor and a member Kwaku Takyi Adomako and Paa Kwesi Nimfah-Davis respectively.

A copy sighted by GhanaWeb shows a GRA stamp that acknowledges receipt of the letter on February 15, 2023.

Ablakwa’s unregistered companies

The two companies it alleges Ablakwa was operating included solely-owned Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd – allegedly incorporated in 2021.

The second company is Savvi Solutions where Ablakwa is listed as CEO, as per his employent history on Parliament’s official website.

The letter titled: TAX LIABILITIES OF HON. SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA, read in part: “I would like to bring to your attention that Savvi Solutions, a business of which Mr Ablakwa was a Managing Director, according to the website of Parliament, was never registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority and has not filed any returns or paid taxes during its period of operation. I request that you confirm the accuracy of this information and take appropriate action.

“Furthermore, I would like to bring to your attention that Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd, a company solely owned by Mr. Ablakya, incorporated in September 2021, is not registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority and has not paid taxes since its incorporation.”

It continued: “I would also like to bring to your attention that Mr. Ablakwa has a tax liability Of GH¢96,076.16 that the Ghana Revenue Authority has failed or neglected to collect. I kindly request that you take the necessary steps to request Mr. Ablakwa to pay his tax lability immediately.

“It is of utmost importance that the tax compliance of Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as a Member of Parliament for North Tongu, be observed and upheld, as it serves as a model for the general public,” the letter added.

