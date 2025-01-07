Ablakwa takes legal action against Old Tafo MP over fake news allegations

By Adjei Dickens Ofori Asare

Ghanaian MP Okudzeto Ablakwa has instructed his lawyers to take legal action against Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the MP for Old Tafo, over allegations of circulating fake news about his engagement with a Chinese ethanol production company.

“Ignore and treat with utter contempt the glaikit and criminal conduct of NPP fake-newspreneurs,” Ablakwa said in a statement posted on his X page.

The MP explained that the photos being circulated were taken in 2022 when he facilitated employment arrangements for North Tongu NaBCo personnel who had lost their jobs due to the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government’s termination of the program.

“For the record, the Sinostone Chinese investors in my constituency are not the Chinese nationals involved in the Kantamanto incident. They also have absolutely no connection with that matter,” Ablakwa emphasized.

He also reiterated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not receive funding from Chinese financiers, as this is prohibited by Ghana’s electoral laws.

“The NPP’s criminal fake news factory will not succeed with their loony attempts at character assassination — they should be advised not to show up for a gun fight with a teaspoon,” Ablakwa warned.