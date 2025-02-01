Ablakwa Vows to Protect Ghana’s Diplomatic Assets, Rules Out Sales

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs-designate, has pledged to safeguard the country’s diplomatic assets, declaring that under his leadership, no such assets will be sold.

Speaking during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, 31 January, Ablakwa emphasized his commitment to preserving Ghana’s diplomatic properties, aligning his stance with his ongoing efforts to champion the Protection of State Assets Bill.

“I am currently championing the Protection of State Assets Bill, which I introduced in Parliament with bipartisan support. I cannot be seen endorsing the sale of any diplomatic property,” Ablakwa stated firmly. “I make this pledge—under my watch, no diplomatic asset will be sold. Rather, they will be safeguarded.”

Ablakwa’s declaration comes at a time when the management of state and diplomatic assets has become a topic of national discussion. His pledge underscores a dedication to ensuring that Ghana’s diplomatic resources are protected and managed responsibly, reflecting a broader commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

The Protection of State Assets Bill, which Ablakwa has been actively promoting, seeks to establish a legal framework to prevent the misuse or unauthorized sale of state properties. By aligning his ministerial agenda with this legislative effort, Ablakwa aims to reinforce the importance of preserving national assets for future generations.

The North Tongu MP’s stance has been welcomed by many who see it as a step toward curbing the mismanagement of state resources. Diplomatic assets, including embassies and consulates, play a critical role in advancing Ghana’s interests abroad. Their preservation is essential to maintaining the country’s international presence and fostering strong diplomatic relationships.

Ablakwa’s vetting session also highlighted his vision for Ghana’s foreign policy, which includes strengthening diplomatic ties, promoting economic diplomacy, and protecting the interests of Ghanaians abroad. His pledge to safeguard diplomatic assets aligns with this vision, demonstrating a holistic approach to his role as Foreign Minister.

As Ghana continues to navigate complex global challenges, Ablakwa’s commitment to protecting diplomatic assets sends a strong message about the importance of responsible governance. His leadership will be closely watched, with many hoping that his actions will set a new standard for the management of state resources.

For now, Ablakwa’s pledge has sparked optimism among Ghanaians, who see it as a positive step toward ensuring that the nation’s diplomatic assets are preserved for the benefit of current and future generations. His focus on accountability and transparency could mark a turning point in how Ghana manages its state properties, both at home and abroad.