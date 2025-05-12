Ablakwa’s Absence from Dam Spillage Probe Explained by Committee Chair

The chairman of the Akosombo Dam Spillage Committee has addressed why North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, now Foreign Affairs Minister, wasn’t personally interviewed during the investigation into last year’s devastating floods.

Engineer Kirk Koffi revealed the minister’s demanding schedule made direct participation impossible, though his constituency provided comprehensive testimony through local leaders.

The committee’s 126-page report, submitted to the Energy Ministry last week, confirmed the controlled water release from the dam was a “necessary evil” to prevent catastrophic failure after unprecedented rainfall. The disaster submerged communities across five districts, destroying 1,247 homes, 94 schools and causing $78 million in agricultural losses.

“Minister Ablakwa’s current responsibilities made him unavailable, but North Tongu’s assembly members, chiefs and residents gave us one of the most detailed accounts,” Koffi told TV3. He praised the MP’s relief efforts while explaining that first-hand accounts from affected residents and local officials provided sufficient evidence for their findings.

The investigation identified systemic failures in emergency communication and resource distribution despite the unavoidable nature of the dam’s water release. Climate change impacts and human activities near waterways were noted as exacerbating factors.

Koffi’s clarification comes as displaced communities continue rebuilding, with many still awaiting full compensation. The report’s recommendations are expected to inform new protocols for dam management and disaster response, particularly for vulnerable riverside communities. Analysts suggest the findings may prompt revisions to national water resource policies as extreme weather events become more frequent.