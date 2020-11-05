The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly has presented some items and undisclosed cash to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality in Accra to improve their living conditions.

The items range from deep freezers, kneading machine, fufu machine, industrial and hand sowing machines; ovens, and poly tanks for commercial purposes.

Madam Mariama Karley Amui, the Ablekuma Central Municipal Chief Executive in an address said the government led by President Nana Akufo Addo was committed not to leave behind any section of the society in its development agenda, hence the support to the PWDs.

She urged the beneficiaries to put the items and the money given to them into good use to enhance their living standard and desisting from begging for alms on the streets, which pose danger to their lives.

Madam Amui asked those who have not yet registered with the Assembly to do so benefit from the District Assembly Common Fund to enable them to undertake some economic activities to become self-sufficient.

She commended parents who have children with disabilities for their efforts in raising them to become useful to society and that they should not feel ashamed of bringing them in public, saying; “such children have the potential of making a mark in life because disability is not inability.”