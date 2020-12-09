The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Ablekuma Central Constituency:
NPP – 45,977
NDC – 48,369
GUM –482
CPP –53
GFP – 18
GCPP – 9
APC – 14
LGP –17
PNC –15
PPP –22
NDP –11
IND – 12
VALID VOTES – 94,999
REJECTED – 1,147
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 96,146
NUMBER OF VOTERS – 125,410
