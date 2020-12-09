The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Ablekuma Central Constituency:

NPP – 45,977

NDC – 48,369

GUM –482

CPP –53

GFP – 18

GCPP – 9

APC – 14

LGP –17

PNC –15

PPP –22

NDP –11

IND – 12

VALID VOTES – 94,999

REJECTED – 1,147

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 96,146

NUMBER OF VOTERS – 125,410

