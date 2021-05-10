Donation to Muslims

Madam Mariama Karley Amui, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma Central, on Monday donated food items to the Muslim community in support of the Eid ul- Fitr celebration slated for Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The items are 175 bags of rice, 95 boxes of cooking oil, 95 boxes of mackerel, and 95 boxes of tomato paste.

They were received by the Chiefs, Imams, and opinion leaders for onward distribution to Muslims in the communities.

The beneficiary Muslim communities are from the Assembly’s seven electoral areas namely: Abossey Okai, Mataheko, Gbortsui, Mambrouk, Lartebiokorshie, Nmenmeete, and Adwenbu.

The MCE said the donation formed part of the Assembly’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards the Muslim community.

She wished them a happy Eid in advance and thanked them for using the period to intercede and ask for Allah’s blessings upon Ghana.

Madam Amui advised Muslims to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols during the celebration.

“Sometimes, in the heat of the occasion and merry-making, we may forget to observe safety precautions but let us remain as safe as possible and do away with the habit of riding motorbikes at top speed to mark the event. Your family, the Municipality, and Ghana as a whole need you alive,” she added.

The MCE said Police officers would be stationed at vantage points to ensure that the occasion was marked peacefully.

Alhaji Sulley Wangabi, Chief of Town Council Line, expressed appreciation to the MCE for the kind gesture.

He assured the MCE that they would celebrate the event peacefully devoid of any casualties and ensure that all COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

