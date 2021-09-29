Ablekuma Central MCE gets 100 percent endorsement

The Assembly members of Ablekuma Central Wednesday gave Madam Mariama Karley Amui, the President’s nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position, a 100 per cent yes votes.

All the 11 members, including four government appointees, voted “YES” to confirm the nominee in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Some community members welcomed the news of her confirmation with great joy, singing and dancing in approval.

Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, congratulated Madam Amui for her re-appointment and commended the Assembly members for the unity they had demonstrated by giving the nominee 100 per cent endorsement.

He urged all and sundry to support the MCE to drive the change and rapid development needed by the Municipality.

Madam Amui expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in her by President Akufo-Addo and pledged to work hard to justify her second term in office.

She called for support to enable her address issues of sanitation and lack of health and educational infrastructure in the area.

“I, therefore, urge all to set aside our individual differences, forget the past and forge ahead in peace and unity. Our people expect a lot from us and their expectations can only be met with a concerted effort,” she said.

“I once again want to urge my staff to rededicate themselves to the task ahead. An attitudinal change is all I want from you. Let’s eschew such negative tendencies as absenteeism, lateness to work, and malingering and work towards the development of the Municipality,” she said.