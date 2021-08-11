Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly donates items to support Homowo festival

The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly on Tuesday donated assorted items to the Laterbiokorshie Traditional Council to support the local Homowo festival.

The items included 46 bags of maize, 31 gallons of palm oil, 26 bags of palmnut and 46 packs of fish.

Madam Mariama Karley Amui, Municipal Chief Executive of the Assembly, said that items were the contribution of the Assembly to the Homowo festival celebrations

“We are occupying their various lands for our duties as an Assembly, we deem it fit to make sure that they are well fed during their festivals,” she said.

Madam Karley stated that the Assembly had been donating to support local Homowo celebrations since it was established in 2019.

She said the items would be distributed to the various households in the Municipality

“The items will be used to prepare the festival food ‘kpokpoi’ which stands for peace so we expect them to exhibit peace during and after the festival. I am pleading with them to cooperate with each other during the festival,” she added.

She urged them to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and also to be moderate in their celebrations.

Naa Adoley Anyado 1, Queen mother of Laterbiokorshie, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for the immense support towards the festival

She appealed to the people of Ga to exhibit love and unity to promote peace in their community.