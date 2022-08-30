Ablekuma Central organises clean-up exercise

The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly has organised a cleanup exercise in some communities in the Municipality to ensure good sanitation.

The exercise was in response to a directive from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, to all Assemblies in the Region to clean their surroundings.

Madam Mariama Karley Amui, the Municipal Chief Executive, stated that the exercise was part of the plan to make Accra the cleanest city.