The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has supported 33 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality from its share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to undertake educational and economic activities.

Two of the beneficiaries received undisclosed cash payment in fulfillment of their request to undertake specific economic ventures while two others were given separate cheques of undisclosed amount for school fees.

The others were presented with various items ranging from refrigerators, industrial sewing machines, and a wheelchair.

Mr Kofi Ofori, the Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive in an address said the government in its effort to integrate the vulnerable, excluded, and the disadvantaged into the mainstream development has allocated three per cent of the DACF to all PWDs.

He said this was to help alleviate poverty among the PWDs, especially those outside the formal sector, adding “This is to enhance the social and economic image of persons suffering from one form of disability or the other.”

Mr Ofori said the disbursement was the third by the Assembly, which had improved the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

He advised the recipients to adhere to the principles of regular maintenance of the items and proper book-keeping to sustain their businesses.

The Chief Executive appealed to the beneficiaries to educate their colleagues who begged for alms along the streets to desist from the act and register with the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development for the necessary support.

Mr Dennis Okyere Danoso, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Medium and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the fund to better their lot.