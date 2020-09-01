The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has held a Town Hall Meeting at the auditorium of The Lord Is There Church at Kokompe in Accra.

It is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the stakeholders, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Kofi Ofori said the meeting was to discuss and evaluate the progress of programmes and projects of the Assembly.

The platform, Mr. Ofori said was also to solicit their inputs in the development process of the municipality.

Some of the stakeholders who attended included; traditional authorities, religious leaders, Assembly members, staff of the Assembly, opinion leaders and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Mr. Ofori said the forum was also to afford them the opportunity to monitor, evaluate and review the implementation of the assembly’s Annual Action Plan for 2020, the assembly’s revenue performance abd its annual budget.

Not only had the Covid-19 slowed down activities of the assembly schedule for the year, the MCE said, but at the same time halted some of them.

In spite of that, Mr. Ofori gave the assurance that the assembly in line with the laid down protocols issued by the President, was working to ensure that some planned projects and programmes for the year were carried out successfully in the municipality.

Giving a breakdown of the status of the planned implementation of the assembly’s projects and programmes, for 2020 the Development Planning Officer, Hajiah Mamata Musah Sheriff said about 38.8 per cent of projects had been completed, on-going interventions 51.0 percent, interventions yet to start 10.2 per cent and proportion of the overall medium-term development plan implemented 68.0 per cent.

Highlighting a summary of projects under education, Hajiah Mamata Sheriff said construction of the ground floors of three storey classroom blocks each for Odorkor 4 & 5 and Kwashieman Cluster of Schools had been completed.

Construction of a 12-seater WC toilet at Odorkor 4 & 5 school at Otaten, and three holding bays of schools at Otaten, Kwashieman and Salleria, she said had also been completed.

Hajiah Mamata Sheriff continued that the construction of the first floor of the Odorkor 4 & 5 at Otaten and Kwashieman Cluster of Schools were on-going, while the rehabilitation of the KG block and a fence wall at Salleria school at Odorkor had been completed.