The Ablekuma North National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE )has embarked on an intensive educational drive on the Covid-19 pandemic in the municipality aimed at curtailing the spread of the deadly disease.

By means of a public address system mounted on a pick up vehicle, the NCCE Municipal Director, Mr. Richmond Okoaben-Mensah advised the populace to observe the Covid-19 protocols, like wearing of facial masks, social distancing and sanitizing of hands with alcoholic sanitizers.

Some of the areas covered by the NCCE in in its educational drive include; Awoshie, Kwashieman, Darkuman, Kokompe, Kwashiebu, Odorkor and Sakaman.

Mr Okoaben-Mensah reminded people to avoid shaking hands and hugging and wear facial masks and encouraged people to try and procure some to wear in order to reduce the chance of contracting the fast spreading dreaded disease.

Once infected, the Director said, victims of the Covid-19 disease would not only be a danger to their families, but to the society at large and therefore admonished Ghanaians to heed the President’s advice by observing all the safety protocols.

Using the opportunity to give advice on the on-going registration exercise, Mr Okoaben-Mensah observed that due to the cluster nature of the registration centres, some prospective applicants for the new Voter ID Cards were not aware of where to go and register and the date for registration.

To such people, he said they should not panic since the NCCE had started making announcements of the various registration centres and pasting notices of the dates for the various registration centres.

Every eligible Ghanaian he assured, would get the opportunity to register once they presented themselves at their registration centres and implored people not to rush.

One worrying observation of the NCCE, Mr. Okoaben-Mensah said was the non-compliance of the safety protocols of the Covid-19, especially social distancing and therefore appealed to Ghanaians to observe them in order to help minimize the spread of the disease.

