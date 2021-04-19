Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, a Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, says the Constituency will continue to create the enabling environment for business growth.

‘We will support businesses and make sure more of them can be opened in Ablekuma South,”he said.

Dr Vanderpuije was speaking at the opening of the Friendly Shopping Center, which will serve the Ablekuma South Constituency and its environs at Korle Bu in Accra.

He said the departmental store would also create employment and a source of livelihood for the people, adding that it had ushered in an opportunity for businesses to contribute to the growth and development of the Constituency.

The MP said the location of the Centre was strategic as it was closer to the people and it would be convenient to shop around than to travel far.

“l can see the Centre making contribution for the advancement of the area and l commend the owners for putting up this facility,” he added.

He said as a City, the Central business district was been expanded and the more it was expanded, the more opportunities were created for all.

Mr Obed Okai Agyapong, Operations Manager, Friendly Departmental Store, operators of the Friendly Shopping Centre, the first Branch was opened in 2020 at the Post Office area in Accra.

He said the Company intended to offer a different service all together and their major focus was to concentrate on the customer service.

“We want to offer them a unique product service and we want to build a community of friendship not just customers,” he said.

He said it was upon this realization that all their shops were situated in the central business district, recounting the opening of their first branch at the post office.

The Operations Manager said Management realised that because of space, they could not have a car park and their customers also complained, hence the new branch.

He said currently, the Centres had 82 employees and expressed the hope that more people would be employed from the communities.

Mr Agyapong said Management had launched a platform in partnership with Asime Global, to serve customers better and effectively.

Mr Rowland Benjamin Botwe, a Manager at Asime Global, said the online platform had security features that protected all parties involved.

He said “we decide to come up with this particular partnership with Friendly Departmental Stores since they are a strong formidable brand.”

The Manager said “with this they intended to reduce the number of cases related to online fraud”.