The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, has launched its 2020 campaign ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), also the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency, launched the campaign at the Mamprobi-Sempe Park and asked party enthusiasts to work towards “rescuing the people of Ghana,” as captured in the NDC’s manifesto.

The MP said the high turnout at a “Sankofa Health Walk”, which heralded the launch of the campaign, should correspond with the number of people who would vote on Election Day to bring the NDC back to power.

“The manifesto of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC will rescue Ghanaians. Let’s all be encouraged to vote massively on the day of the election to bring the NDC back to power,” he said.

Dr Okoe Vanderpuije gave the assurance that the policies in the NDC’s “People’s Manifesto” would be implemented to improve the lives of Ghanaians regardless of gender, occupation, ethnic, political and religious affiliations.

Mr Geoffrey Atakli Banini, the Party’s Constituency Chairman, urged Party supporters to inform their friends and relations about policies in the NDC’s manifesto and encourage them to vote massively for the Party.

Mr Alfred Adotey Allotey, the Constituency Organizer for the Party, encouraged the public to be peace ambassadors to ensure violent-free elections.

He said the high turnout was an indication of the people’s readiness for a change in government.

Mr Allotey said the NDC government would introduce more initiatives in the constituency for job creation and promotion of rapid socio-economic development.

He said the MP had already equipped young people with skills in crafts for sustainable employment.

The launch was attended by national, regional and constituency executives, Party faithful and sympathizers.