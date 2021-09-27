Ablekuma West MCE nominee receives unanimous approval

Assembly Members of the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly on Monday approved the nomination of Mr George Cyril Bray as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) unanimously.



The MCE nominee secured all sixteen votes in support of his nomination.

According to the Local Government Law, MMDCE nominees must secure at least two-thirds majority of valid votes cast to gain the approval of the Assembly.

Mr Bray, who will be serving a second term as MCE, commended the Assembly members for supporting his nomination and said, “I’m grateful for the confidence reposed in me. This goes to show that with unity we can achieve a lot for the Municipality.”

He promised to continue to work with the Assembly Members to ensure the rapid development of the Municipality.

Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, commended the Assembly for the smooth confirmation of the nominee and called for support from the Assembly Members to meet the developmental needs of the people.

Mr Bray’s confirmation is the third so far in the region after the MMDCE nominees were announced.

Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly was carved from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in 2017 and established by legislative Instrument (2017) L.I.2309 with the capital at Dansoman.