Aboagye on NPP’s Path Forward: Bawumia to Lead Rebuilding Efforts

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reflects on the outcome of the 2024 elections, questions about the party’s future leadership and next steps have come to the forefront.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has shared his thoughts on the way forward, focusing on the critical task of rebuilding the party and selecting a running mate for future elections.

In a recent appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Aboagye emphasized that the decision of selecting a running mate is ultimately the prerogative of the party’s flagbearer. “Selection of a running mate is always a prerogative of the flagbearer. Maybe when you have an opportunity to sit down with him, you can ask him,” Aboagye remarked, reinforcing the importance of allowing Bawumia to make this significant decision.

With Dr. Bawumia now at the helm, Aboagye noted that the NPP is at a critical point in its journey. The party has an opportunity to regroup and focus on rebuilding under Bawumia’s leadership, which Aboagye sees as essential for regaining the trust of the electorate and eventually recapturing the presidency.

“The party is trying to rebuild. He’s [Dr. Bawumia] the leader of the party. So, that’s his job. He needs to stand up and lead us to do the rebuilding, the reflection, and then lead us into recapturing,” Aboagye explained. The statement underscored the importance of thoughtful leadership in guiding the party through its current challenges and setting a clear path toward future success.