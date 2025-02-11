Abola Piam We Royal Family Denies the Installation of Nii Adama Latse as Ga Mantse

The Royal Family of Abola Piam We has issued a strong statement refuting claims that they have installed Nii Adama Latse as Ga Mantse of the Ga State.

In a press release, the principal elders and family head of Abola Piam We categorically denied enstooling any individual as Ga Mantse, urging the public to disregard anyone parading himself as such on behalf of the house.

“We, the people of Abola Piam We, have not installed anyone as Ga Mantse for the Ga State. We urge anyone claiming to be Ga Mantse from Abola Piam We to desist,” the statement read.

The family emphasized that their priority remains the peace and unity of the Ga State rather than division. They noted that discussions had been ongoing for years following the installation of His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, confirming that the Ga Mantse position has moved to the next ruling house, Nii Teiko Tsuru We, from where King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II hails.

The current Ga Mantse is King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, known in private life as Dr. Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia, a prosperous entrepreneur who was duly sworn in by the Ga Paramount Stool Dzasetse (Principal Kingmaker) Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II, along with a host of Dzasefoi (Kingmakers) and other traditional leaders, as per customary and traditional demands.

As part of their commitment to the progress of the Ga State, Abola Piam We stated that their initial candidate, who was originally presented to the Ga Paramount Stool Gyase, has instead been assigned a role to support the Ga State’s development. Additionally, a Ga State Project Chief has been enstooled to spearhead initiatives for growth and unity.

The family urged traditional leaders, politicians, religious figures, and stakeholders to support efforts toward unity in Greater Accra, stressing that as one of the four ruling houses, they remain committed to fostering harmony rather than discord.

“We cannot be the hindrance to the unity and development of the Ga State. We encourage all leaders and stakeholders to work together to ensure peace and progress,” the statement concluded.

The Royal Family of Abola Piam We reaffirmed their dedication to Ghana’s stability and prosperity, calling on the people of Greater Accra to embrace unity for the collective good.