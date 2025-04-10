Abor Slams Authorities Over MP Harassment

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Moses Abor, has strongly criticized security agencies for what he described as an improper attempt to arrest Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South.

The accusation arose during a gathering of NPP supporters at the MP’s residence in Spintex, Accra, where Abor expressed shock at what he termed a humiliating display of disrespect toward a duly elected representative.

In his address at the residence, Abor questioned the conduct of the arrest operation. He contended that while no one is above the law, proper procedures must be observed when dealing with a sitting MP, especially one who has previously served as a Deputy Minister. Abor’s remarks emphasized that political office, earned through the vote of the people, demands a level of dignity and transparency in all interactions with law enforcement. “You just came around and snatched a whole Member of Parliament? Come on, let’s grow small. What kind of life is that?” he said, urging authorities to use formal invitations and proper channels rather than resorting to what he described as “rambo-style operations.”

Abor maintained that even if an invitation had been extended to Rev Fordjour, it should have been conducted in a public and respectful manner. His comments reflect a call for adherence to established protocols that reinforce the notion of MPs as representatives of the electorate, worthy of the same treatment accorded to any citizen when public trust is at stake. He cautioned both authorities and party supporters to remain calm, warning that such incidents could incite unnecessary political tension.

Abor’s critique serves as a reminder of the need for respectful engagement within Ghana’s political environment. His remarks underscore the broader expectation that democratic principles and the rule of law should guide the conduct of both government agencies and political actors. The incident, and the response to it, highlight ongoing challenges in balancing effective law enforcement with the respect for institutional roles.

The exchange offers insight into a climate where political dynamics and public sentiment converge, reminding all stakeholders that maintaining the integrity of democratic processes is essential for long-term stability and trust in the political system.