Construction work will soon start on a circuit court for Abor in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region to aid in the delivery of justice.

The current Abor Circuit Court is in a deplorable condition, which does not befit a facility for the dispensation of justice.

Mr Abdallah Mohammed Sadiq of Admeq Company Limited, the contractors of the project, at a sod cutting ceremony, said the construction of the GHC870,000.00 modern court complex would be completed in five months.

It will have ancillary facilities including judge’s chamber, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) office, secretary’s office, and washrooms.

He gave the assurance that the company would employ local hands for the project and asked for cooperation from the town’s people so as to keep to schedule.

Mr Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, said the construction of the court formed part of the seven projects being undertaken by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) in the area.

He said the current court was in a bad state and could risk closure by the Judicial Service, which would not augur well for the delivery of justice in Abor and its adjoining communities.

“The Judicial Service officials wanted to close down the Abor Court due to its dilapidated state. In fact, the court is not befitting of the Municipality. The roofing sheets are old and leak when it rains….,”Mr Effah said.

He said the Government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, was committed to providing the needs of the people.

He said development projects were at various stages of completion at Lawoshime, Anyako, Sasieme and other parts of the Municipality and called on residents to vote for the New Patriotic Party for more development in the area.

Mr Timothy Torsu, presiding, called on the Assembly to construct an access road to the site to make the court accessible to all upon completion.