Abortion Related Maternal Deaths Must Not Be Overlooked

Ms Naomi Acquah, the Western Regional Focal Person on the Comprehensive Abortion Care project has described abortion related maternal deaths as a neglected tragedy that must not be overlooked by society.

According to medical experts, there are about 23 percent out of 100 pregnancies that ended up in unsafe abortion and thereby risking the life of women involved, aside complications, disabilities and long-term infertility issues.

These and many critical underlying factors have called for the introduction of the Comprehensive Abortion Care project by the Ghana Health Service to make abortion services part of the routine healthcare delivery system carried out in a specialized environment to save lives of women.

Ms Acquah was speaking at a stakeholder meeting to help in the introduction of Safe Abortion Services from the CHPs level to the bigger health facilities therefore entreated all and sundry to become ambassadors for comprehensive abortion care and support women who needed that service to undergo it in a more dignified manner.

The Regional Focal Person revealed how some 220,000 children become orphans, five million women become disabled and 47000 deaths because of unsafe abortion in Africa and Latin America and the world at large.

Ms Acquah said unsafe abortion had become a public health emergency and collaboration from all to fight the stigma attached to people willing to seek healthcare intervention.

Madam Dorcas Sackey, the Regional Public Health Nurse noted how permissible abortion services were granted by law only if the service was provided by a professional and in an approved facility.

“There is no need to go to quack practitioners who will cause damage to your uterus or insert any object into your virgin or cervix to get rid of pregnancies you don’t need…come to the CHPs compound, health centres or the main hospitals for holistic abortion care and family planning Services,” the public health officer advised.

She continued that” the laws allowed women to have safe abortion in a safer environment…therefore we are raising the awareness…you need not be shy and resort to anything that could take the lives of you and the unborn child, adding now, integrated abortion care is part of our routine healthcare system.”

Dr Gifty Amugi, the Western Regional Director of the Public Health Division of the Ghana Health Service said no woman must die from abortion and called for affirmative action and compassion to those needing the service.

She said, society must not also condemn since God’s grace abound even for the worst sinner…” Yes, we know how religion speaks on such topics, but should we allow all the mother and child to die through unsafe abortion and complications or we safe one.”