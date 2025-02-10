Aboso Glass Factory Demolished Despite Community Protests

In a stunning turn of events in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region, the Aboso Glass Factory—once a symbol of potential industrial rejuvenation—has been reduced to rubble.

Despite impassioned protests from local residents, the facility was demolished by Linkin Birds Company, which dismantled and removed valuable assets including brand-new machinery and roofing sheets. Only the administration and canteen blocks remain standing, as community members scrambled to halt further destruction.

The factory’s demolition has left many in shock and deep disappointment. For years, residents have vociferously opposed GIHOC Distilleries’ plan to sell the factory for scrap, a move that they believe betrayed earlier promises of restoration. Back in 2017, the NPP government had announced ambitious plans to revive the factory with investor backing, and in 2019 GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited had taken over the facility with the intention of reducing the country’s reliance on imported glass for its liquor brands. These efforts, however, seem to have been completely upended.

Matters took a dramatic turn when, on September 27, 2024, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries, signed off on an approval letter allowing Linkin Birds Company access to the factory for scrap collection. In a phone interview on November 8, Jumah defended the decision by saying the action was driven by new investor requests, and stressed that community engagement had taken place with local leaders. He dismissed criticism from some quarters who argued that the process should have included input from the local Member of Parliament, questioning why an MP’s involvement was necessary when a foreign contractor was already on board.

Despite these assurances, the demolition proceeded, with subcontractors later revealing that it was Jumah who had ordered the complete demolition of the facility. For many locals, this decision represents a betrayal of trust. They recall that during community meetings the consulting architect had assured them that the factory would be taken over and rebuilt, not demolished for scrap. The demolition not only erases a piece of industrial heritage but also dashes hopes of local economic revival.

Observers suggest that this outcome points to a larger issue of disconnect between corporate decisions and community expectations. The residents’ outcry reflects a broader frustration with what they see as a disregard for local voices in matters that directly affect their livelihoods. While corporate and investor interests often drive redevelopment projects, the demolition of Aboso Glass Factory serves as a poignant reminder that development should not come at the expense of community heritage and trust.

The case of Aboso stands as a cautionary tale, urging both government and private entities to engage more transparently and respectfully with the communities they impact. For now, the rubble of the Aboso Glass Factory is a somber testament to promises unkept and a future marred by lost opportunity.