Below is their full press release

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Association of Ghana extends its heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama ( The Messiah ) on his victory in the just-ended elections.

“We also express our profound gratitude to the good people of Ghana for voting decisively to reset the course of the nation.

“As Spare Parts Dealers, we believe in the visionary policies and leadership of the Messiah President-elect John Dramani Mahama. His track record and commitment to addressing the concerns of spare parts dealers across the country give us confidence in a brighter future for our industry.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to respectfully urge the President-elect to consider the spare part industry in Ghana, especially Abossey Okai Spare Parts.

‘Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association remains committed to supporting policies that enhance the livelihood of spare parts dealers and the spare part sector as a whole.

“We trust in the leadership of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and pledge our cooperation to contribute to the development of Ghana.

Once again, congratulations, and we look forward to a productive partnership for the betterment of the automotive industry.

Head of Communications

Mr. Takyi Addo