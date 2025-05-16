Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Advocate Local Oil Filter Production

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is advancing plans to locally manufacture oil filters in Ghana, aiming to reduce import dependency and strengthen the automotive sector.

Chairman Henry Okyere announced the initiative at the West African Automotive Show (WAAS) in Nigeria, revealing ongoing talks with investors to establish production facilities.

“Our goal is to transition from importers to manufacturers,” Okyere stated. “Ghana has the capacity to build a competitive auto parts industry for domestic and regional markets.” He emphasized that local production would alleviate foreign exchange pressures caused by high import volumes while supporting industrial growth.

The association is also collaborating with shaft and crank sellers to improve affordability for local traders. Okyere called for government backing through policies, infrastructure, and funding to scale the sector’s contribution to the economy. He further disclosed plans for Ghana to host WAAS within two years, enhancing trade partnerships and regional visibility.

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce (Kumasi Branch) Chairman Abaase Kwabena echoed the need for state support, citing Kantanka Automobile as a local brand requiring stronger investment to compete globally. “Local manufacturers need robust policy frameworks to thrive,” he noted.

The push aligns with broader efforts to prioritize local content in Ghana’s industrial strategy, particularly in the automotive sector, where import reliance remains high. Similar initiatives in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire have demonstrated the economic benefits of localized production, including job creation and reduced trade deficits.