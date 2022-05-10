Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Reject Relocation Plan

The National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association is kicking against government’s decision to relocate Spare Parts Dealers at Abossey Okai to Afienya.

According to the Association, it is ready to resist any such attempt by the Greater Accra Regional Minister who has made the intention known to them.

This decision to relocate the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers was announced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister in an interview on Adom FM on May 26, 2021.

To them, this decision will affect their trading activities and as well, affect the well-being of their respective families who are depending on them.

Addressing a Press Conference to register their displeasure at that decision, Takyi Addo, Public Relations Officer of the Association indicated that, “We consider the decision as very unfortunate and unnecessary because it will not help, we the spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai as relocating to a different place is not what we need to make our business thrive”.

Abossey Okai is the heart of a thriving trading community in Ghana and it contributes massively to the economy of Ghana.

Therefore, the Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association believes what is needed is improved facilities in the community like the provision of amenities such as adequate parking space and waste disposal site.

“This is how the government can show its support for our businesses.”

Takyi Addo told the media that, the so-called executives who are in talks with the government about the said relocation are interim executives whose tenure of office have long expired, hence have no locus to represent the Association in any negotiations.

“They have no authority to have talks with the government on behalf of the traders of Abossey Okai and their views do not represent the accurate views of the traders of Abossey Okai,” he stated.

The Association however said, “We consider the intention by government through the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to relocate us to Afienya as an affront to our trading activities. This is an attempt by the so-called executives to make the current government unpopular in Abbosey Okai as the statements being made by the

Minister in consultation with the said executives has affected our businesses drastically.”

The Association urged the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to reverse its decision within two weeks or face serious demonstration from the members to register their protest against the planned or intended relocation.