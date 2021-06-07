Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) has planted trees at the premises of the Kyekyewere African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion primary school in the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency to celebrate this year’s world environment day.

The company, with assistance from pupils and teachers of Abosso International School, Nana Amoakwa Model School, Kyekyewere AME Zion primary school and Damang Roman Catholic School, planted twenty five trees, including royal palm, mandium, acasia, leceunia, orange and mango.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Ecosystem Restoration.”

Touching on the theme, the Environmental Coordinator of AGL, Mr Samuel Morkeh Arthur, in a presentation to the pupils and teachers of the five selected schools, explained that the ecosystem provided food, medicine, water, clean air, raw material, recreation and good climate which aid mankind and the development of the nation.

He said, despite several benefits from the ecosystem, human actions and inactions such as pollution of water bodies, unlawful cutting down of trees and illegal mining had affected the country’s ecosystem.

Mr Arthur noted that to protect the environment from further destruction, “We want our children to be part of the restoration effort, so we will inculcate behaviour such as not littering, managing waste properly and planting trees.”

The Environmental Coordinator implored every Ghanaian to support in preserving the forest and water bodies from unscrupulous persons who illegally tamper with it.

He also asked the pupils and teachers of Kyekyewere AME Zion primary school to take good care of trees as they would be in shape to provide a serene atmosphere for them.

Mr John Kwasi Adingelah, Unit Manager for Health Safety and Environment at AGL, entreated the pupils to share what they learnt with their friends to help protect the environment and its endowed resources.