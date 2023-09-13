About 10 travelers kidnapped in central Nigeria

The Nigerian police have launched a manhunt for at least 10 travelers who were recently kidnapped from two buses by suspected gunmen in the country’s central region, a local official said on Tuesday.

Omale Omale, commissioner for power, energy, and transport in the central state of Benue, told reporters in the state capital of Makurdi that 28 Lagos-bound passengers were waylaid Sunday by the gunmen in Ajaokuta in the neighboring state of Kogi.

The gunmen, however, released 18 people unhurt, including the drivers of the buses following an intervention by local police and a vigilante group in the area, Omale said.

According to the official, the kidnappers have made contact with the families of the remaining 10 victims and are making several demands for ransom.

“The government is in touch with the family members and will ensure that the passengers in captivity are all released unhurt,” Omale added.