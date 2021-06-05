About 100 civilians were killed on the night of Friday to Saturday by suspected terrorists in a village in northern Burkina Faso, said the official news agency AIB on Saturday.

Terrorists raided the village of Solhan, in the province of Yagha, killing residents of the village, burning homes and the market, according to the agency.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has declared a national mourning of 72 hours from Saturday to Monday.

According to government sources, the death toll could rise.