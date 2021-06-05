terrorist

About 100 civilians were killed on the night of Friday to Saturday by suspected terrorists in a village in northern Burkina Faso, said the official news agency AIB on Saturday.

Terrorists raided the village of Solhan, in the province of Yagha, killing residents of the village, burning homes and the market, according to the agency.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has declared a national mourning of 72 hours from Saturday to Monday.

According to government sources, the death toll could rise.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEnvironment Day: EU organises roundtable discussion on reforestation
Next article2 killed and 2 injured in Nigeria car crash
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here