About 1,087 males, 24 females to contest DLE in Northern Region

A total of 1,111 people comprising 1,087 males and 24 females are candidates contesting in the Tuesday District Level Elections (DLE) in the Northern Region.

Mr Lucas Yiryel, Northern Regional Director, Electoral Commission (EC), who gave the figures in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale on Monday, said there were 25 unopposed electoral areas, adding all was set for the elections in areas where there were contests for Assembly Members, and Unit Committee Members.

He said the Commission had received all materials necessary to carry out the elections and trained officers, who were to work at the polling stations as well as electoral areas.

He noted that materials were being distributed to farther locations ahead of the elections.

Mr Yiryel said getting materials to the hinterlands in the region had been quite challenging, as some communities were far from the districts, adding that the remote nature of the roads usually delayed materials reaching their destination to start on time and therefore accounted for delays in declaring results on stipulated closing time.

He urged the electorate to exercise their franchise towards getting representatives of their choice at the district level, who would channel grievances through the right medium to the national level for redress.

He appealed to all eligible voters to go in their numbers and vote in their respective districts.

He underscored the importance of the DLE, saying it enabled the selection of local leaders, who made by-laws that affected the development of communities.