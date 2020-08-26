The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Wednesday said that 20 African countries are under full border closure due to concerns related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Africa.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, disclosed that some 20 African countries are still under “full border closure,” as most African Union (AU) member countries have imposed mandatory quarantine for all travelers arriving from high risk areas.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent surpassed 1,202,918 as the death toll from the pandemic rose to 28,276, according to the latest figures from the Africa CDC.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that some 931,057 people who were infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent so far.

On Tuesday, the Africa CDC said some 15 African countries have so far reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases amid a major spike of new cases across the continent. It also noted that some 32 African countries have so far reported less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases.

The Africa CDC also noted that eight other African countries have so far reported positive COVID-19 cases ranging between 5,000 to 10,000.

The southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and western Africa regions.