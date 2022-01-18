About 2,487 marriages registered in Kpone-Katamanso

About 2,487 marriages were duly contracted and registered between 2020 and 2021, while 15 were annulled in 2020 and 13 in 2021 in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, the Municipal Marriage registrar has disclosed.

A total of 1,216 marriages were registered in 2020, and 1,271 registered in 2021; Mr. Eric Quardey, Kpone–Katamanso Municipal Marriage Registrar told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kpone.

He said already 34 marriages had been registered this year.

He added that although the numbers for divorce were not huge, prospective partners must work things out to reduce the divorce cases.

Mr Quardey explained that marriage was an institution and needed to be registered before prospective couples could be legally recognized as husband and wife.

According to him the minimum age required for an individual to get married in Ghana was 18 years and above saying there were basically three types of marriages recognized in Ghana which he said included the Mohammedan, Ordinance, and the Customary types of marriages.

He noted that marriages were for mature people and anyone who wished to get into marriage must at least be independent in various facets of their lives.

The Kpone Marriage Registrar explained that people, most especially ladies, sometimes go into marriages with high ambitious expectations so when the uncertainties set in then they run to the court for annulments.

He also advised men to be responsible in marriages, saying “men should get into gainful employment before considering getting into marriage, the marital union is not only built on love but on the element of financial stability”.

Mr. Quardey mentioned that marriage was a good thing and everyone must endeavour to join that union one day but with a good purpose