A total of 3,996 candidates are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Sunyani Municipality, Madam Yaa Kumi Yeboah, the Public Relations Officer of the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of Education said on Monday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), she said the candidates comprised 1,992 boys and 2,004 girls drawn from 110 schools; 59 public and 51 private and added they were writing the examination in 14 centres.

Mad Yeboah said 175 invigilators and supervisors were supervising the examination, saying the Municipal Education Directorate made all arrangements to ensure strict observance of health and safety protocols by candidates to protect themselves from contracting the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Per President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive, she said a ‘hot meal’ would be provided for all the candidates, and advised them not to panic but be confidence in themselves to write the examination.

Mad Yeboah however, cautioned the candidates against any form of examination malpractices because if one was caught, that could lead to the cancellation of one’s result.