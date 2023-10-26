About 50 people were killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza – Hamas

At least 50 Israeli hostages were killed by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Thursday.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, Al-Qassam said that “the 50 hostages were killed by intense Israeli bombardments targeting the Gaza Strip,” without providing further details.

The Israeli military operation was triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, during which Hamas also took more than 200 hostages, as it previously claimed.

On Monday, Hamas released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza, following joint mediation efforts made by Egypt and Qatar.

The bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas, as it entered the 20th day, has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel and 7,028 Palestinians in Gaza.