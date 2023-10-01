About 60 percent of Russians like Chinese goods

A recent survey showed that roughly 58 percent of Russians expressed a positive attitude toward Chinese goods, local media reported on Friday.

The survey was conducted by Russia’s Otkritie Bank and Rosgosstrakh Life Insurance Company from Sept. 14 to 21 in all macro-regions of Russia among 1,600 people aged 18 to 65, living in cities with a population of more than 100,000.

Russians highly appreciate Chinese household items, clothing and footwear, electronics, toys and children’s goods. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said Chinese household items were not inferior to European ones, while 11 percent disagreed. About 58 percent of respondents believed that Chinese clothing and footwear could be a worthy replacement for their European counterparts, while 18 percent disagreed.