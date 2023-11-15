About 70 people killed this November in Burkina Faso

At least 70 people, mostly children and the elderly, were killed in “massacres” in Zaongo in the northern Centre-North region of Burkina Faso in early November, said Prosecutor Simon Gnanou on Monday.

The “massacres,” which took place on Nov. 5, claimed at least 70 victims, mainly children and the elderly, said the prosecutor in a statement, adding that “the perpetrators of the atrocities remain unknown at present.”

The exact number of deaths, injured and missing has not been determined, it added.

On Sunday, the European Union called on the military regime of Burkina Faso to “shed full light” on a “massacre” of civilians that left around “a hundred people” dead.

Since 2015, insecurity in the West African country has claimed many lives and displaced thousands of others.