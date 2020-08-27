About 7,000 mangrove seedlings are being planted in the Nacala Bay area, province of Nampula in northern Mozambique, to improve the habitat for the natural reproduction of the marine resources.

The project, expected to cover 10 hectares of mangroves, is led by the Nacala Logistics Company with the support of the local fishing communities of the Massingirine and Nachiropa neighbourhoods, said the company in a statement cited by the national radio RM on Thursday.

The aim of the initiative is to “Invest in the preservation of the environment and the well-being of future generations,” according to the statement.

The Mangrove repopulation project is part of the Livelihood Restoration Program for the communities that were affected during the construction of the Nacala Corridor Railroad and the Nacala-a-Velha multi-use Port, which benefits around 500 families.