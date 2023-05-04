About 800,000 Tanzanian farmers get subsidized fertilizers to boost production

At least 799,937 Tanzanian farmers have received a total of 349,922 tonnes of subsidized fertilizers by April 2023, a senior official told Parliament on Wednesday.

David Silinde, the deputy minister of livestock and fisheries, said the subsidized fertilizers are aimed at enabling farmers to afford the farm input and boost production.

Responding to Hussein Bashe, a member of Parliament on behalf of the minister of agriculture, Silinde said the government would continue making available subsidized fertilizers to farmers.

Silinde was responding to Noah Suputu, the member of Parliament for the Arumeru West constituency in Arusha Region, who quizzed the government to explain measures it was taking to reduce prices of fertilizers and other farm inputs to increase agricultural production.

On Aug. 8, 2022, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the fertilizer subsidy program for the 2022/2023 farming season on the climax of a week-long annual agricultural show in Mbeya Region with a view to boosting agricultural production.

Hassan urged farmers to make better use of the opportunity by increasing agricultural efficiency and yields for domestic consumption and export. Enditem