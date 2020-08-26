About 984 final year JHS students are benefiting from the free meal a day in the Okere District.

In addition about 200 teachers are also being served the meals in the District as directed by government in the President’s 15th edition of the COVID-19 address to the nation

Briefing the GNA on the second day of the free meal program, Mr Daniel Kenneth, Okere District Chief Executive said they included both private and public schools.

He indicated that the beneficiaries were the first batch of candidates to take part in the BECE since the district was carved out of Akropong.

He said in order to achieve the best results, four new examination centres had been created in the District and a simulation mock examination have been held for them to get use to the centres.

Until this year, students in the area took part in the BECE in examination centres at Akropong, Adawso and other parts of the Akuapem North Municipality.

The DCE therefore urged teachers in the area to give off their best to complement the several measures to ensure good results.